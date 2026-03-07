Museveni assumes EAC Chairmanship as Summit adopts key reforms

President Yoweri Museveni has assumed the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC), succeeding President William Ruto of Kenya during the EAC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Summit also appointed Ambassador Stephen Patrick Mbundi of Tanzania as the new EAC Secretary General, replacing Kenya’s Veronica Nduva, who held the position since June 7, 2024.

In addition, the summit adopted a series of changes aimed at strengthening governance and financial sustainability of the regional bloc.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) will now receive salaries from their national parliaments rather than from EAC coffers, starting with the next parliamentary term.

Outgoing chair President Ruto explained that going forward, decisions will be made either by consensus or a minimum of 65 percent of member votes.

“It is increasingly becoming difficult to get consensus of all countries now that we are eight and counting. We have therefore taken the decision that decisions of the community will be made by consensus or by 65 percent of members,” said President Ruto.

Furthermore, member states will contribute based on a new formula; 50 percent of contributions will be shared equally, while the remaining 50 percent will be proportional to each country’s capacity, with benefits distributed accordingly.

In addition, member states with substantial arrears will receive a 50 percent waiver but are required to clear the remainder within two years.

Moreover, the Summit stipulated that countries nominating candidates for the top five EAC positions must have ratified the EAC treaty and be current on their contributions.

“The five senior positions in EAC, secretary general, speaker, president of the court and the two deputy secretaries-general, countries nominating these individuals must have ratified the treaty, must have done all the requirements of the treaty so that we can look into the future and know that the political will to belong in this community is registered,” Ruto added.

He also underlined that the decisions taken at the Summit are final and not subject to review or discussion.

The East African Community now includes Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan, having expanded from the original three members; Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.