RugbySports

Kenya Cup clash between Kabras RFC and KCB RFC called off

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

The Kenya Cup match between Kabras RFC and KCB was called off in the first half due to heavy rains that left the KCB Sports Club pitch in Nairobi flooded.

Centre referee Kevin Wambugu deemed the pitch unplayable, with the fixtures and competition committee set to determine the fate of the game.

The match was tied at 10-10 before being called off as Kabras RFC looked to extend their unbeaten run to 51 matches and remain in control of the tournament.

KCB were chasing their first win over Kabras since February 2022, having lost nine consecutive encounters against the Sugarmen in both the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup.

The other game saw Strathmore Leos stun Nakuru RFC 27-20.

National rugby U20 team going gets tough, suffers defeat against Spain
KCB Commits KShs 209 million to 2025 WRC Safari Rally
Jasmeet Chana and his brother navigator Ravi ready to roll the dice at the Safari Rally
AS FAR crowned CAF women’s champions league 2025 winners
Kenya Cup Match Day 4 Review
Moraa miss out as Team Kenya leaves today for World Relays
KVF names provisional squad ahead of the Africa Nations Cup
KVF League: Showdown looms as KCB and Kenya Prisons set to clash in women’s final
African referees attend CAF training
Share This Article
Previous Article Museveni assumes EAC Chairmanship as Summit adopts key reforms
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Museveni assumes EAC Chairmanship as Summit adopts key reforms
International News Local News
Chepchumba, Sadera shine at KUSF Women Championships in Taita
Sports
NOCK calls for more support to ADAK despite being off WADA watch list
Athletics Sports
Ruto orders multi-agency response, food aid after deadly Nairobi floods
Local News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Changamwe are the Champions of Mombasa Speaker’s Cup

Paris Olympics 2024Sports

It’s an honour to be picked as Team Kenya’s flagbearer,Atuka and Omanyala say

FootballSports

Spain overcame France’s late surge to qualify for UEFA Nations League Final

RallySports

KNRC: Jasmeet Chana seals title in Kajiado

Show More