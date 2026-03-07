Kenya Cup clash between Kabras RFC and KCB RFC called off

The Kenya Cup match between Kabras RFC and KCB was called off in the first half due to heavy rains that left the KCB Sports Club pitch in Nairobi flooded.

Centre referee Kevin Wambugu deemed the pitch unplayable, with the fixtures and competition committee set to determine the fate of the game.

The match was tied at 10-10 before being called off as Kabras RFC looked to extend their unbeaten run to 51 matches and remain in control of the tournament.

KCB were chasing their first win over Kabras since February 2022, having lost nine consecutive encounters against the Sugarmen in both the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup.

The other game saw Strathmore Leos stun Nakuru RFC 27-20.