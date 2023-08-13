Museveni hosts Ruto in Entebbe

President William Ruto on Sunday held talks with Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni at State House in Entebbe.

The two discussed various issues between the two countries.

Ruto said they held talks on matters of mutual interest especially on trade, security and agriculture.

“Kenya and Uganda have a firm partnership based on decades of East African brotherhood, strong cooperation, and consistent engagement,” Ruto said.

His visit comes a week after former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a courtesy visit to Museveni.

Kenyatta visited in his capacity as the Facilitator of the East Africa Community (EAC) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Peace Process.

Kenyatta’s office stated that the two leaders discussed “the ongoing Peace Processes aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Museveni disclosed that they had “meaningful discussions” and thanked Kenyatta for visiting.

Kenyatta is currently taking on the role of a mediator in the troubled eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where a conflict has resulted in the displacement of approximately 3.3 million people since March 2022.

Militias and rebel groups have plagued much of the region for decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.