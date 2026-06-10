Nigeria Solar Generator Day signals rapid growth in clean energy market

Leaders from across energy, finance and government are convening in Lagos on 10 June for the inaugural Nigeria Solar Generator Day, highlighting growing momentum behind the transition away from petrol and diesel generators to renewable energy.

The event, co-hosted by ZE‑Gen, GOGLA and VeraSol, brings together distributed solar companies, investors, policymakers and development partners to give insight into market growth and technology performance, and outline how policy, finance and the private sector can accelerate pathways to scale.

Nigeria is one of the largest generator-dependent markets globally, with more than 86 million people lacking access to electricity and millions of homes and businesses relying on self-generation.

The day will feature discussions on market growth, financing models, standards and data frameworks, with participants contributing to the development of technical guidance and shared approaches for scaling high-quality systems. Key insights from the event will be shared afterwards.

Other highlights include exploring market opportunities by examining demand, use cases and growth potential in Nigeria; commercial pathways that connect investors, distributors and solution providers; and technology and performance, with a focus on advancing standards, testing and product reliability.

The event will also address market development through the creation of data-driven guidance and frameworks to support large-scale adoption and growth.

Lily Beadle, Programme Director, ZE‑Gen, underscored the importance of the day which she says calls for increased investment, philanthropic funding and collaboration to expand the reach of clean, reliable power.

“ZE‑Gen is helping to turn innovation into real-world deployment in Nigeria – combining research, technology innovation and partnerships to build a scalable market for solar generator solutions in place of polluting fossil fuel generators. Nigeria Solar Generator Day shows we are now at a critical moment – what is now needed is increased investment, philanthropic funding and collaboration to scale these solutions at pace and expand the reach of clean, reliable power.”

Sarah Odumwegu-Ojukwu, Country Representative for Nigeria at GOGLA said the country’s first Solar Generator Day will spotlight their investment and impact potential, and drive alignment on quality standards, policy, and the future of Nigerian energy.

“Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic energy markets, where households and businesses are actively seeking reliable, healthier alternatives to costly diesel. Solar generators are that alternative — and the opportunity is enormous”, she stated.

Ruth Kimani, VeraSol said “As the solar generator market in Nigeria expands, ensuring product quality and performance will be critical to building confidence among customers and investors.

“Events like Nigeria Solar Generator Day play an important role in bringing the sector together to align on standards and best practices. Through VeraSol, we provide the tools and data needed to verify system performance and durability, helping to de-risk investment and support the scale-up of high-quality solar solutions.” She added.

A recent ZE‑Gen report, Understanding Nigeria’s Fossil Fuel Generator Challenge, estimates 41 million small businesses and 17 million households use petrol and diesel generators, costing around $8 billion in annual fuel spend – and that a standard solar generator system could meet up to 85% of typical energy demand for many users, while eliminating fuel costs and reducing exposure to price volatility.