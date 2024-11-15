Mwaura: Gov’t committed to upholding human rights

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has affirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Responding to concerns raised by Catholic bishops over alleged abductions, killings, and police excesses during the June and July 2024 protests, Mwaura said investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

He disclosed that 42 Kenyans lost their lives, while 495 police officers and 347 civilians sustained injuries during the protests.

“The Government is deeply concerned about the safety and human rights of all Kenyans. The National Police Service (NPS) has reported that, during the June and July 2024 protests, 495 police officers and 347 civilians were injured, with another 42 Kenyans unfortunately losing their lives,” Mwaura said.

He added that investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) into reported disappearances are underway, while the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is reviewing police conduct during the protests.

In a statement on Thursday, Catholic bishops condemned what they described as blatant, recurring incidents of abductions, disappearances, torture, and killings of Kenyans.

The clergy noted that many families are still grappling with the loss of loved ones who were killed, injured, or went missing during the GenZ demonstrations.

“Who is abducting these people? Is the Government unable to stop these abductions and killings?” the bishops asked.

They further urged the government to prioritize the protection of life and uphold the rule of law,

“It (Government) must take the lead in following the law, which the leadership took an oath to uphold and defend at all times,” they stated.