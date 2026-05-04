Kenyan innovator wins Global citizen award

Kenyan clean energy entrepreneur Dysmus Kisilu has been named among the winners of the 2026 Global Citizen Prize, recognising young leaders making significant contributions toward ending extreme poverty worldwide.

The awards, organised by Global Citizen, will be presented at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York City on May 14, where four outstanding advocates will each receive a $10,000 (KSh. 1.29M) grant alongside year-long support.

Speaking about the innovations they have seen globally, Global Citizen President, Liza Henshaw said they were proud to support the work.

“Young people are taking bold action to end extreme poverty in every corner of the world,” she said. “Global Citizen is proud to recognise the remarkable achievements of this year’s prize winners.”

Kisilu, the founder of Solar Freeze, has been recognised for providing solar-powered cold storage solutions to farmers across Kenya, helping reduce post-harvest losses and improve agricultural productivity through clean energy innovation.

Other recipients of the Global Citizen Prize include Anoushka Sinha, a human rights advocate advancing gender equality in education in India; Krystal Mwesiga Birungi, who has spent over a decade in malaria research and outreach in Uganda; and Tawonga Nyirenda, who is working to strengthen food systems and tackle organic waste challenges in Malawi.

“These extraordinary leaders are unflinchingly committed to advancing research and advocacy in education, food security, energy, and global health. We look forward to celebrating their work on stage at Global Citizen NOW,” Ms Henshaw added.

The organisation noted that this year’s winners are driving impact across critical sectors, including education access, food security, clean energy, and global health and nutrition.