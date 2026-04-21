CultureLifestyle

Tanzania to host Miss World 2027

With the 2027 Pageant, Tanzania becomes the first East African country to host the event.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Tanzania has signed a landmark agreement to host the 74th edition of Miss World in 2027, marking a historic moment for the country and the wider East African region.

The deal was formalised in Dar es Salaam on April 20, 2026, in a ceremony attended by government officials and representatives from the Miss World Organisation led by Julia Morley.

The pageant, expected to take place in May 2027, will bring together contestants from over 130 countries and a global television audience running into billions according to Tanzanian Newspaper The Citizen.

Speaking during the signing, Tanzania’s Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, expressed strong confidence in the country’s readiness.

“We have more than 100 per cent confidence that Tanzania will be ready to host one of the best Miss World competitions in 2027,” he said.

Makonda also framed the event as a strategic national opportunity:

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“This is more than a beauty pageant[… ]a powerful platform to showcase Tanzania’s tourism, investment opportunities, culture and talent,” he added.

With the 2027 edition, Tanzania is set to become the first East African country to host Miss World, and only the second in Africa after South Africa.

Morley’s recent engagements in Tanzania further highlight the build-up to the event.

According to Miss World, she has been actively mentoring contestants alongside reigning queen Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje during “Beauty With a Purpose” (BWAP) sessions, encouraging finalists to use their platforms for social impact and community transformation.

Kenya, meanwhile, has maintained a steady presence at Miss World over the years. Notable representatives include Wavinya Maria, who reached the Top 6 globally, and Sharon Obara, who made the Top 10.

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