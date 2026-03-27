How hotels are using nature to redefine corporate events

As the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife continues to market Kenya better through product diversification, hospitality providers are rethinking how meetings and corporate events are hosted.

The MICE pillars, as outlined in the tourism strategy 2025, are aimed at attracting business travellers into the country.

Reflecting this change, the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club is repositioning as it seeks to integrate nature-based experiences into its meetings and events portfolio.

“The (club) is blending heritage with innovation as it reimagines the traditional meetings and events experience by extending beyond the boardroom into immersive outdoor settings,” Director of Sales and Marketing, Susan Waringa, said. “From open-air venues and garden receptions to thoughtfully designed meeting spaces, each experience is shaped by a strong sense of place, encouraging connection, creativity, and meaningful engagement.”

Set within the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and overlooking Mount Kenya, the facility positions its natural surroundings as part of the appeal for corporate clients.

The shift also mirrors broader changes in the global MICE sector, where organisers are increasingly prioritising wellness, open-air venues, and hybrid work environments, especially following the Covid pandemic.

The club offers a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces for conferences, executive meetings, and social events, alongside accommodation designed for extended stays.

“With over 100 elegant rooms, suites, and residences, the property offers a seamless balance of

comfort and productivity,” Ms Waringa said. “Guests enjoy timeless interiors with fireplaces, private terraces overlooking Mount Kenya or lush gardens, and a serene, residential atmosphere ideal for retreats and extended stays.”

Sustainability is also being integrated into the experience, with initiatives such as the club’s “Leave A Mark” tree planting initiative aimed at aligning corporate events with environmental goals.

“Guests contribute directly to reforestation within the conservancy, creating a lasting environmental legacy,” she adds.

This move aligns with Kenya’s draft National Tourism Strategy (2025), which targets five million international tourist arrivals by 2030, up from approximately 2.4 million in 2024.

The strategy explicitly singles out “cultural, wellness, adventure, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions)” tourism as key growth pillars, thereby moving the tourism sector beyond the traditional wildlife-safari model.

“For a long time, Kenya has been known for the beach and the bush,” Rebecca Miano, CS Tourism, said of the strategy in 2025. “That’s why we are promoting culture, adventure and sports tourism, so we are working with the counties to develop more products.”