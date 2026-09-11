Narok Surveyor arrested for soliciting and receiving a bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a surveyor based in Narok County over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

The suspect, Joan Achieng Odumbe, is alleged to have demanded Ksh 100,000 from a complainant to facilitate the identification of beacons between two parcels of land at Nairagie Enkare Sub-County, Narok County.

Following preliminary investigations, the Commission mounted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect at the Narok County offices while receiving Ksh 50,000.

She was escorted to the South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing and statement recording.

EACC remains committed to tackling bribery and other forms of corruption at service delivery points and enhancing the quality of public services for all citizens.