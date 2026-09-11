AthleticsSports

Wanyonyi headlines Team Kenya as the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships starts in Budapest

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Emmanuel Wanyonyi in Brussels after winning 800m-Photo-Aaron Bui

Reigning Olympic and World 800m Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will lead a Team Kenya of 14 athletes at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships starting on Friday night in Budapest, Hungary.

Wanyonyi, who was also crowned the Diamond League winner last week over the two-lap race for a record-breaking 4th time, will be in the hunt for the top prize of Ksh 19 million for winning in Budapest this week.

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Other Kenyans who are among the 381 athletes from 65 countries confirmed for the 3-day championships include 2019 World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot and youthful sensation Phanuel Kosgei, who will compete in the 1500m.

Jacob Krop will return to Budapest as he competes in the 5,000m just three years since bagging bronze in same event and will be joined by Cornelius Kemboi, while reigning African Javelin champion Julius Yego will also try his luck in the field event.

Mercy Oketch will be the first Kenyan in action on Friday night in the 400m heats, and she is also part of the 4x400m mixed relay team which comprises George Mutinda, Boniface Mweresa, Kelvin Kiprotich, and Lanoline Aoko.

The championships, with prize money of Ksh 19.4 million for each winner, brings together 2024 Olympic champions, 2025 World Champions, and 2026 Diamond League winners who will compete in 28 events in both track and field.

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