We’ve made significant progress in curtailing banditry, DIG Lagat says

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has said the National Police Service (NPS) has made significant progress in its efforts to combat banditry in the Kerio Valley, with operations achieving an estimated 80% success rate.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of a General Service Unit course at the Magadi Field Training Camp in Kajiado County, DIG Lagat said the 1,273 GSU recruits will boost the number of officers available to respond to banditry and other criminal activities in the region.

He said the additional personnel will strengthen security operations and ensure that emerging threats are dealt with effectively.

DIG Lagat also confirmed that the National Police Service will play a critical role in responding to the expected El Niño rains. He said adequate officers will be deployed to 18 counties identified as hotspots during the October-to-December rainy season.

According to Lagat, the additional police officers will also be crucial as the country prepares for the 2027 General Elections with enhanced security measures expected across the country.

The passing-out parade marks the culmination of nine months of intensive training in various aspects of policing. The recruits will be formally sworn in before joining their counterparts at the National Police College, Embakasi B Campus, in Nairobi County.

The final passing-out parade is scheduled for September 18, 2026, and will be presided over by President William Ruto.

The comprehensive training was designed to equip the officers with the skills and expertise needed to effectively respond to the challenges of modern-day policing and maintain law and order in the country.