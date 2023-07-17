Home County News National Government signs school feeding agreement with Nairobi County

National Government signs school feeding agreement with Nairobi County

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu and Nairobi County Governor Sakaja Johnson today signed an Intergovernmental Partnership Agreement (IPA) on the School Feeding Programmes for Public Primary Schools in Nairobi.

The signing Monday afternoon was also witnessed by Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Prof. Njuguna Ndungu.

This IPA is a collaboration between the two levels of governments National and does not translate to transfer of any functions and/or power of the National Government to the Nairobi City County Government.

