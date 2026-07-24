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Lemarkoko: Kenya’s Mangrove challenge is bigger than a world record

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read
Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko says Kenya's planned Guinness World Records attempt is aimed at advancing mangrove restoration, climate action and the protection of coastal livelihoods.

The Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, has said Kenya’s planned Guinness World Records attempt for the “Most people planting mangrove trees simultaneously” is about far more than securing global recognition, describing it as a major step towards strengthening climate action, restoring degraded ecosystems and protecting livelihoods that depend on the country’s blue economy.

The historic event, organised by the Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at the Jomvu Mangrove Ecosystem in Mombasa County.

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The exercise will mobilise 5,000 participants in what is expected to be one of the country’s largest coordinated mangrove restoration initiatives.

The date coincides with the International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems, celebrated annually on July 26.

This year’s theme, “Healthy Mangroves for Sustainable Blue Economy and Climate Resilience,” underscores the growing importance of protecting mangrove forests in the face of climate change.

Lemarkoko said the initiative presents Kenya with an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership in environmental conservation while delivering lasting ecological benefits.

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“Beyond securing a spot in global history, this initiative represents a critical stride toward environmental sustainability and more specifically the conservation of mangrove ecosystems which are critical for enhanced carbon sequestration and the sustenance of community livelihoods especially in the blue economy.”

He noted that the record attempt has been designed to strengthen the conservation, protection and sustainable management of Kenya’s mangrove ecosystems while contributing to the Government’s long-term environmental agenda.

“This world record attempt is designed to enhance the conservation, protection, and sustainable management of Kenya’s vital mangrove ecosystems, safeguard coastal community livelihoods, and directly support the Presidential directive to grow 15 billion trees by 2032 propelling the nation toward a 30% national tree cover goal.”

Recognising the scale and international significance of the initiative, the Kenya Forest Service has assumed the lead technical and coordination role to ensure the exercise meets the strict standards required by Guinness World Records while delivering meaningful ecological restoration.

To support the verification process, KFS has deployed two independent witnesses and 50 stewards who will provide impartial oversight, monitor participant groups and compile the documentation required by Guinness World Records adjudicators.

Preparations have also included technical mapping of the restoration site, volunteer coordination, site readiness and continuous engagement with Guinness World Records officials, independent witnesses and local community stakeholders.

According to Lemarkoko, the partnership between KFS and the Kenya Scouts Association demonstrates how collaboration can accelerate environmental conservation while showcasing Kenya as a global leader in forest landscape restoration and climate action.

Beyond the anticipated world record, he said the greatest achievement will be the restoration of mangrove ecosystems that continue to support biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience and sustain thousands of livelihoods along Kenya’s coastline.

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