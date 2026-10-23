NBA reaffirms commitment to biosafety, environmental protection

Kenya’s National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has called for stronger African representation in global biodiversity and biosafety decisions, saying the continent must play a greater role in shaping policies that affect its development priorities.

Speaking during the opening session of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, NBA Chairman David Wamatsi said Kenya will continue working with regional and international partners to promote biosafety, food security and sustainable development.

The conference is taking place from October 19 to 30, 2026, bringing together governments, scientists, policymakers and environmental organisations to discuss measures to curb biodiversity loss and advance the sustainable use of biological resources.

“As Kenya and Africa continue to strengthen their regulatory institutions, our presence at these international forums is essential in ensuring that our priorities, scientific perspectives and development aspirations are represented in decisions shaping the future of biodiversity and biosafety,” Wamatsi said.

He added that African countries must take an active role in shaping international decisions on biodiversity and biosafety.

“Kenya’s voice is Africa’s voice. Africa must not only participate in global conversations; but must help shape the decisions that define our future,” he said.

The NBA is Kenya’s competent authority for implementing the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and is mandated to oversee the transfer, handling and use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to safeguard human and animal health and protect the environment.

The conference is reviewing progress towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022, which sets out 23 targets for protecting nature by 2030.

Key commitments include conserving at least 30 per cent of the world’s land and marine areas, restoring 30 per cent of degraded ecosystems, reducing pollution and protecting threatened species.

Financing biodiversity conservation is also expected to feature prominently in the negotiations. Under the global framework, countries committed to mobilising at least 200 billion US dollars annually for biodiversity by 2030, including 30 billion US dollars a year in international financial flows to developing countries and economies in transition.

Delegates will also discuss reforms to government subsidies and incentives that harm biodiversity, as well as scientific monitoring, accountability, community participation and the equitable sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources.

Negotiations under the Cartagena and Nagoya protocols will address biosafety and access to genetic resources.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the opening ceremony, while Environment Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan was elected president of COP17 for a two-year term.

The conference outcome is expected to guide efforts to translate global biodiversity commitments into action to protect ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.