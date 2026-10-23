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Former NuPEA accountant fined Ksh130,000 for falsifying KCSE certificate

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

A former accountant at the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) has been convicted and fined Ksh130,000 for falsifying academic documents to secure employment.

In a judgment delivered on October 19, 2026, Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Rose Ndombi convicted Lilian Mweche Muyumba on two counts of uttering a false document and presenting a forged certificate after she pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

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The court fined Muyumba Ksh30,000 on the charge of uttering a false document and Ksh100,000 on the second charge of presenting a forged certificate.

In default of payment, she will serve one year and two years in prison, respectively.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the accused submitted a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate for examinations purportedly undertaken in 1996 at Moi Girls Secondary School, Nangili, to secure employment at NuPEA.

She was subsequently charged with three offences: forgery of a KCSE certificate, uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and presenting a forged certificate contrary to Section 34(a) of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act.

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