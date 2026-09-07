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Father arrested over daughter’s death in Kibra

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A 47-year-old father is in police custody after allegedly defiling and brutally assaulting his nine-year-old daughter, who later succumbed to her injuries in Kibra, Nairobi.

The shocking incident occurred on September 6, 2026, after police officers at Kibra Police Station received a distress call reporting that the suspect, identified as Norman Swahili, had seriously assaulted his daughter.

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Police officers, accompanied by members of the community policing team, swiftly rushed to the scene.

However, upon arrival, they were informed that the suspect had already taken the critically injured child to Mbagathi Hospital in a desperate attempt to seek medical attention.

The officers proceeded to the hospital, only to receive the devastating news that the nine-year-old girl had been pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary examination revealed multiple bruises and swellings across the child’s body, as well as a freshly lost upper incisor tooth, grim signs of the violence she had endured.

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Further examination also indicated that the child had been sexually assaulted.

The deceased’s body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The suspect, Norman Swahili, has since been arrested and remains in police custody as detectives process the case ahead of his arraignment.

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