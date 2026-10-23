NCIC urges political restraint as 2027 election campaigns gather pace

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned political leaders against inciting violence and disrupting public gatherings as political tensions rise ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued Friday, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr Kepha Omae condemned recent incidents of disorder, intimidation and political confrontation, warning that provocative exchanges could trigger violent attacks and deepen divisions among Kenyans.

“The tensions created by such confrontation and abusive provocation have the potential of escalating into violent attacks, that lead to division,” Omae said.

He criticised leaders who had failed to exercise restraint during political contests, saying public gatherings should not become platforms for personal attacks and factional disputes.

“This is a clear demonstration of failure on the part of leadership, which is supposed to unite the people and not divide,” he said, urging politicians to handle disagreements with civility and mutual respect.

The commission warned political leaders and aspirants against hiring or tolerating groups that intimidate opponents or disrupt meetings, saying those responsible for violence would face public and legal accountability.

Omae said the NCIC was monitoring the conduct of political leaders and their supporters, including activity on digital platforms, and would take action where evidence points to incitement, hate speech or the sponsorship of violence.

“Where evidence shows incitement, hate speech or the sponsorship of violence, we will use our powers under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, and refer matters to the relevant agencies for action, regardless of status or political affiliation,” he said.

Omae clarified that the commission was not seeking to curtail constitutional freedoms, noting that Articles 33 and 37 protect freedom of expression and the right to assemble peacefully and unarmed.

However, he said these freedoms did not extend to incitement to violence, hate speech, intimidation or the use of misinformation and disinformation to disrupt public gatherings.

The NCIC also urged political parties to enforce their codes of conduct, security agencies to investigate political violence impartially, and the media and digital influencers to avoid spreading unverified and inflammatory content.

Omae cautioned young people against being paid or manipulated into disrupting political events, warning that they bear the consequences of violence while those who mobilise them do not.

“You carry the cost of this violence. The people who send you do not,” he said.