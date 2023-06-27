Government to modernise New KCC factories countrywide

The government has pledged to modernise New KCC factories across the country to boost milk production and income for dairy farmers.

Speaking at the New KCC Dandora Factory, in Nairobi County, Deputy President Rigaghi Gachagua also pledged to ensure dairy farmers receive their monies promptly after supplying their commodities to the various government industries.

“The multi-billion-shilling milk industry is one of the sub-sectors we have earmarked for wide-ranging reforms to make it more profitable to the farmer.” Said DP Gachagua.

He directed the new KCC to diversify its business beyond traditional milk processing.

The DP Gachagua noted that the government has been keen on revitalizing the Agriculture sector in the country adding the sector highly contributes to the country’s GDP directly and indirectly.

“The government is keen on improving the sector’s contribution to the country’s economy and is rolling out reforms in the Milk, Tea and coffee sectors among others.” DP said.

At the same time the deputy president said the government is working tirelessly to rid cartels in the Agriculture sector to enable it reach it’s full potential.

“The farmers in the country will be the biggest beneficiaries of the reforms being rolled out as the government is keen on ending exploitation of the farmers.” He added.

In the recent years, the country witnessed severe drought which has led to loss of livelihoods for the farmers.

He urged stakeholders to embrace technology saying modernisation of Agricultural businesses will highly boost the sector and also cushioning farmers about climate change.

Similarly, he called on the stakeholders to diversify the range of their products even as the government continues exploring innovative ways of value addition as well as locating international markets to even further boost the sector.

The deputy president is expected to visit Kericho County for the tea conference after a successful coffee forum which took place early this month.

The conference will provide a platform for tea farmers from all tea growing counties to engage with the leadership as well as stakeholders in the sector to discuss reforms in the sector.