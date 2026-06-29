Ruto commissions Ksh3.8B Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover

President William Ruto on Monday commissioned the Ksh3.8 billion Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the President said the 800-metre elevated dual carriageway will significantly reduce traffic congestion along one of the city’s busiest transport corridors.

The infrastructure will also ease movement for thousands of motorists travelling between Ngong Road, Naivasha Road and the Central Business District.

“This Ksh3.8 billion Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover is a strategic investment in the efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of our capital city,” President Ruto said.

He noted that chronic traffic congestion has for years imposed heavy economic costs on businesses and commuters, slowing economic activity and reducing productivity.

“For too long, congestion has imposed a heavy cost on our economy, and on the daily lives of our people. Every hour lost in traffic is an hour of productivity forfeited, income delayed, and opportunity diminished,” he said.

The Head of State reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to investing in modern infrastructure to support Kenya’s growing economy and position Nairobi as a globally competitive city.

“We will continue building infrastructure that attracts investments and prepares Nairobi for the demands of a rapidly growing economy. We are determined to build a capital city that is efficient, connected and globally competitive,” he added.

The flyover, implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), separates through-traffic along Ngong Road from vehicles accessing Naivasha Road and King’ara Road.

The project is also expected to improve access to key public facilities, including the nearby Talanta Stadium, which is under construction ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).