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War on drugs: Police seize hundreds of bhang rolls in Kiambu, Kirinyaga

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Police have seized 927 rolls of bhang in separate operations in Kiambu and Kirinyaga counties.

In Kiambu County, officers from Ruiru Police Station recovered 596 rolls of bhang during a raid in the Wataalam area of Ruiru Sub-County.

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According to the National Police Service (NPS), the drugs had been secured at Ruiru Police Station as investigations continued to identify other individuals linked to the suspected trafficking network.

In a separate operation in Kirinyaga County, officers from Ciagi-ini Police Station, working alongside National Government Administration Officers, arrested a suspect trafficking the narcotic in Ciagi-ini village.

The suspect was found in possession of 331 rolls of bhang and crude weapons and is being detained them at Ciagi-ini Police Station pending arraignment in court.

The bhang and weapons were also secured as exhibits at the station.

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The NPS said the operations formed part of intelligence-led efforts to curb the distribution of illegal drugs and dismantle trafficking networks across the country.

The service commended cooperation between police officers, government administration officials and members of the public in supporting efforts to combat narcotics.

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