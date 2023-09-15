Newly enlisted persons for Inua Jamii programme nears 1 Million

Bore says she is committed to ensuring that the Social Assistance Bill goes to Parliament for deliberations to enable partners support the Cash transfer programme.

With two weeks remaining before the closing of the current registration period, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection reported on Friday that the number of Kenyans to be enlisted for the Inua Jamii programme is getting close to one million.

Issuing an update on the ongoing registration after conducting a spot check in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore disclosed that the number of those newly enrolled for the cash transfer programme since the process began now stands at 974,079.

The latest figures represent an addition of 504,260 persons this week alone given that the Ministry had registered a total of 469,819 by Friday last week. If the current trend continues when the exercise resumes Monday, then the government is on course to surpass the target of 1.3 million new persons to be included in the programme which currently benefits 1.2 million vulnerable Kenyans.

“Persons with Disabilities who turn up at the stations will be listed in the ongoing Registration Process for the Inua Jamii,” noted the CS in Kericho.

According to Bore, another phase of verification and household checks will be done to determine the severe disability cases and the most deserving.

What’s more, the Cabinet Secretary indicated that she was pushing through legislation that will provide an avenue for Kenya’s development partners to channel their support to the kitty.

“I am also committed to ensuring that the Social Assistance Bill goes to Parliament for deliberations to enable Partners to support the Cash transfer program in order ensure scale-up of the programme,” she said

This, according to the CS, will help “cushion needy and vulnerable households and improve their livelihoods,”

The latest process of onboarding the new members to the programme commenced early in September and is set to conclude at the end of the month.

Bore was in the company of Kericho County Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei and a host of MCA’s during the tour.