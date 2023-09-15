Head of Public Service issues stern warning to public officers

Public servants implicated in graft will be shown the door, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has said.

Koskei said the era of transferring government officers who engage in corrupt practices is gone and persons found culpable will be dismissed and charged in court.

He spoke Friday morning after meeting top government officials from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission, Regional commissioners, County Commissioners, and Sub-county Commissioners for a consultative meeting at the Kenya School of Government.

The meeting aimed at tightening loopholes that allow corruption to thrive in government.

At the same time, he pledged to crack the whip on corrupt individuals hiding behind the notion of job security in government.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

On his part, Immigration and Citizen Services principal secretary Julius Bitok revealed so far 87,000 passports have been printed as the government addresses the backlog.

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission Deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud lauded the government for its commitment in protecting public resources.