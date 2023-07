Azimio One Kenya leader, Raila Odinga was forced to call off the Kamkunji rally in Nairobi claiming that he had intelligence on plans by goons to infiltrate the rally and harm Kenyans.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga foundation offices in Nairobi, Raila maintained that the countrywide anti-government protests will go on until the government agrees to key demands including the repealing of the Finance Act 2023.