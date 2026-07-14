Kenyan filmmakers have until 5 pm on Tuesday to shape proposed East African film treaty

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has shared a draft East Africa Co-Production treaty, asking stakeholders to share their feedback.

However, Kenyan filmmakers, producers, actors, writers and other creatives have until 5 pm today, Tuesday, July 14, to submit their views and help reshape how films are financed, produced and distributed across the region.

Additionally, members of the public are also encouraged to offer their feedback on the treaty and its accompanying protocol.

“These draft instruments are designed to strengthen regional collaboration, facilitate official co-productions, promote East African stories, improve access to financing and markets, harmonise policies, protect intellectual property, and support the growth of a competitive regional film industry,” the commission said.

If adopted by EAC Partner States, the treaty would establish a common framework for cross-border film and audiovisual productions, making it easier for producers from different countries to collaborate on projects.

According to the proposal shared by the commission on their social media platforms, the proposal also outlines “measures to improve access to grants, tax incentives and regional financing, strengthen copyright and anti-piracy protections, simplify the movement of cast, crew and production equipment across borders, and encourage greater investment in training, research and preservation of East Africa’s audiovisual heritage.”

The draft further proposes common standards on “labour practices, child protection, data privacy and ethical production, while seeking to reduce regulatory barriers that currently affect regional productions.”

The draft treaty is available through the Kenya Film Commission’s social media and website. Those hoping to submit feedback are required to do so via email.