NTSA intensifies road safety checks ahead of school holidays

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up road safety measures ahead of the August school holidays as part of the ongoing Operation Watoto Wafike Salama campaign aimed at ensuring learners travel home safely.

In a statement, the authority said it will work with the National Police Service, County Transport and Safety Committees, and other stakeholders to increase road safety compliance checks and public awareness campaigns along major transport corridors during the school closure period.

NTSA noted that the expected increase in travel during the holidays raises the risk of road crashes involving learners. It urged parents, guardians, school bus operators, transporters and all road users to put children’s safety first to ensure they reach their destinations safely.

Under the operation, officers will conduct random inspections on vehicles transporting children to confirm they are roadworthy. The checks will focus on speed limiters, seat belts, tyres, brakes, lights and other key safety requirements.

The authority said it will also strictly enforce traffic laws against speeding, overloading, drunk driving, driver fatigue and other road safety violations. Drivers will also be required to present valid driving licences, PSV badges, road service licences and vehicle inspection certificates during compliance checks.

In addition, NTSA said it will strengthen road safety education and public awareness campaigns to encourage responsible behaviour among motorists and other road users throughout the holiday period.

The authority further appealed to members of the public to report reckless driving and other unsafe practices that may put children at risk through emergency services or the NTSA incident reporting platform.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Let us all play our part to protect our children,” the authority said.

The campaign is part of NTSA’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure learners travel safely during the August school holidays.