Junet, Joho among leaders ousted from Azimio Coalition

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
Junet Mohamed, Suna East Member of Parliament (L) Ali Hassan Joho, Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary

The Azimo la Umoja, One Kenya Coalition Party has terminated the membership of several key leaders from its Coalition Council and National Executive Council.

In a statement, the Party cited appointments to public office, applications, or alignment with competing political coalitions as the reason for terminations.

Among those removed include: Mining CS, Hassan Joho, Cooperatives CS, Wycliffe Oparanya, James Opiyo Wandanyi, Energy CS, James Opiyo Wandanyi, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, Nominated MP, Sabina Chege, Coalition Council member, Abdi Noor Farah, Eldas MP, Adan Keynan, Pokot South MP, David Pkosing, Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko, Samburu West MP, Abdul Haji, Isabella Githinji, Caroline Karugu, and Solomon Kuria.

This following a joint meeting of the Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Council held on Monday.

The meeting further appointed Caroli Omondi to be the Leader of the Azimio Coalition Party  Parliamentary  Group and in the National Assembly, effectively ending Junet Mohamed’s tenure in the role. “Junet Mohamed is hereby removed as the Parliamentary Group Leader, effective immediately,” the statement read.

The Party says it will announce those who will replace the members as part of the expanded Coalition Party at a later date.

