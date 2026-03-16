Ruto embarks on five-day development tour in Western Kenya

President William Ruto has begun a five-day development tour of the Western Kenya region, starting with the inspection of infrastructure projects in Kakamega County.

The President arrived in the county on Sunday evening, where he assessed the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion works at Kakamega Airstrip.

Ruto said the upgrade of the airstrip is expected to enhance regional air connectivity and spur economic growth.

The project will boost trade and tourism by opening up the region to more investment and travel opportunities.

During the tour, the President is scheduled to review development projects and engage local leaders and residents on the government’s economic agenda.