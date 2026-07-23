Kenya moves to tighten industrial trans fat regulations to reduce NCDs

Kenya is strengthening regulations on industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) by proposing stricter limits on their use in food products to help reduce the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

Speaking during the National Stakeholder Engagement Forum on the proposed review of Legal Notice No. 25 of 2015, Ministry of Health, health experts noted that eliminating industrially produced trans fats from the country’s food supply is a critical step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through prevention and health promotion.

WHO recommends that governments implement best-practice trans fat elimination policies either by setting a mandatory limit of 2 grams of trans fat per 100 grams of total fat in all foods and/or by banning the production and use of partially hydrogenated oils (PHO) as an ingredient in food products.

Industrially produced trans fats contribute to more than 278,000 deaths globally every year.

According to the health experts introducing a mandatory limit on industrially produced trans fats in Kenya could prevent approximately 17,000 heart disease events and 1,900 deaths within the first 10 years.

The stakeholders described prevention as one of the most cost-effective public health investments, emphasizing that reducing exposure to industrial trans fats can significantly lower the risk of heart disease and stroke before they occur.

They explained that industrial trans fats are commonly generated through the partial hydrogenation of vegetable oils and are frequently found in processed foods such as bread, baked goods, margarine, fried foods, fast foods, packaged snacks and products prepared using repeatedly reused cooking oil.

Proposed regulations

Under the draft regulations, food products would be limited to no more than two grams of industrially produced trans-fatty acids per 100 grams of total fat.

Manufacturers, importers and distributors would also be required to declare the presence and quantity of trans fats on food labels, strengthening consumer awareness and improving regulatory enforcement.

The proposed amendments further introduce clear legal definition of trans-fats, mandatory nutrition declarations, measurable standards for trans-fat content and restrictions on the sale of food products that exceed the prescribed limit.

Additionally, the draft regulations provide an 18-month transition period to allow manufacturers, importers and distributors sufficient time to reformulate products and comply with the new requirements.

Prevention, most cost-effective investment

In his remarks, Program Manager for Food Environment Policies and Maternal/Infant Nutrition at the Ministry of Health Zachary Muriuki said unlike naturally occurring trans fats found in small amounts in meat and dairy products from ruminant animals, industrially produced trans fats offer no nutritional benefit and substantially increase the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

Muriuki observed that businesses benefit from retaining healthy customers over the long term, warning that products containing harmful levels of trans fats can contribute to disease and premature deaths, ultimately hurting both consumers and the economy.

He said eliminating industrial trans fats is both a public health and economic imperative.

“Most consumers cannot interpret what it means when a label says a product contains five grams of trans fats. That is why technical experts are coming together to develop and enforce regulations that protect the public,” Muriuki said. Adding that: “Once you have customers, you want to keep them for many years. If your product is poisoning or killing those customers, then you are doing a disservice not only to yourself but also to the economy of Kenya.”

Kenya is strengthening regulations on industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) by proposing stricter limits on their use in food products to help reduce the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.#KBCniYetu pic.twitter.com/s5dLDlDEsW — KBC Channel 1 News (@KBCChannel1) July 15, 2026

Stronger consumer protection

According to research presented during the forum, approximately 5,668 processed food products in Kenyan supermarkets found that only about 1.7 per cent declared the presence of industrial trans-fat ingredients, while a significant number contained ingredients associated with industrial trans fats, leaving many consumers unaware of their exposure.

Presenters argued that strengthening labelling requirements would enable consumers to make informed dietary choices while giving regulators clearer tools for monitoring compliance.

The International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA) Kenya, Chief Executive Officer, Celine Awuor Consumers will be protected once the legal framework will ensure that only products that are compliant and meet required standards are allowed in the market.

“Currently, neither the government nor regulators are compelled to verify that the values declared on food labels are accurate. Once this legal framework is passed, only products that meet the required standards and are compliant will be allowed on the market,” noted Awuor.

Kenya leads region

On her part, the Head, Division of Food Safety Ministry of Health Brenda Nakhumicha said Kenya is leading the East African region in introducing a legal framework to regulate industrial trans fats.

“We are proud that Kenya is the first country in the East African region to review and adopt this legal notice. This legal notice has now been incorporated under the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act, giving Kenya a strong legal framework to regulate industrial trans fats and protect public health,” she noted.

Participants in the forum drawn from government, academia, research institutions, civil society, consumer organisations and the food industry were invited to review the draft regulations and submit comments before the amendments are finalized.

Experts estimate that over a lifetime, the policy could prevent approximately 49,000 deaths and 113,000 heart disease events in Kenya noting that there are several African countries that have already adopted measures to eliminate industrial trans fats, including South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco.

What are trans fats (TFA)?

Trans fat, or trans-fatty acids (TFA), are unsaturated fatty acids that come from either artificial (industrial) or natural sources. Industrially produced trans fats are often found in many baked goods such as biscuits, pies and fried foods, as well as margarine, vegetable shortening, Vanaspati ghee, among many others.

Also watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3OoJYEgWKc