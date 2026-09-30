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Oburu: Dangote refinery will transform Lamu into industrial hub

Oburu says the project will create 60,000 direct and indirect jobs for young people in Lamu.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
ODM Party leader Dr Oburu Oginga. Photo/Courtesy

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has backed the Ksh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa oil refinery, saying the project will transform Lamu into a major industrial and energy hub.

In a statement, Oburu said the refinery being developed by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote in partnership with the Kenyan government, will create 60,000 direct and indirect jobs while providing technical skills opportunities for young people in Lamu and neighbouring counties.

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Oburu noted that the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery will generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity, with 500 megawatts expected to be supplied to the national grid.

“This massive power injection will permanently stabilize energy supply along the coast, power local businesses, and put an end to frequent regional blackouts,” said Oburu.

The ODM leader said the project will also provide an anchor for the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor by driving activity in shipping, logistics and marine infrastructure.

He further linked the project to the growth of industries such as petrochemicals, manufacturing, packaging and fertiliser production, potentially creating an industrial cluster around the refinery.

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Oburu welcomed President William Ruto’s support for the project, saying the administration had helped remove hurdles that had delayed its development.

He also called for host communities to be fully involved in the project, urging the government and investors to ensure residents affected by the development receive fair compensation and have their land rights protected.

His remarks come as the refinery faces a legal challenge by residents over land rights and compensation.

The Malindi Environment and Land Court has ordered the status quo to be maintained on disputed land linked to the project pending an inter partes hearing on October 14.

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