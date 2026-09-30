Mombasa: Tanzanian couple arrested over alleged drugging of bus passengers

Detectives in Mombasa have arrested a Tanzanian couple suspected of drugging bus passengers and stealing their belongings.

The suspects, identified as 52-year-old Pius Paskale Frugenze and his 47-year-old wife, Redempta Revelian Kuleta, were arrested at their house in Magongo after investigations by detectives from Makupa Police Station.

Their arrest followed a September 18, 2026 incident involving a passenger who travelled from Nairobi to Mombasa aboard a Dreamline bus.

The passenger allegedly lost consciousness after the person seated next to him drugged him during the journey.

He later woke up at Tudor Sub-County Hospital and discovered that his bag and other personal belongings were missing.

Detectives followed forensic leads from the incident, which led them to the couple in Magongo.

A search of their house resulted in the recovery of the complainant’s HP laptop and iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving detectives a major breakthrough in the case.

Police also found several mobile phones, 20 phone chargers, 10 wristwatches, 20 wallets and assorted clothes, which are suspected to have been stolen.

Substances suspected to be stupefying drugs were also recovered.

The two Tanzanian nationals are being held as detectives process the case ahead of their arraignment.