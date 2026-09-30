New CEOs appointed to KETRACO, GDC and EPRA

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has appointed new heads of three key state agencies.

CPA Tom Odhiambo Imbo has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), while Stephen Kipsang Busieney takes over as the Geothermal Development Company Limited (GDC) boss.

Engineer Edward Mwirigi Kinyua has been appointed Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi approved the appointments, which take effect immediately and follow recruitment processes conducted by the respective boards in accordance with the law and relevant human resource guidelines.

The CS congratulated the new appointees, who are expected to support the government’s plans for the energy and petroleum sector.

More to follow…..