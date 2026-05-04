NSL: Migori Youth and Mombasa United tighten grip on promotion race as survival battle intensify

Migori Youth and Mombasa United moved a step closer to automatic promotion to the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation Premier League following their continued stranglehold on the summit of the National Super League, NSL.

The two sides battled to a stalemate in Mombasa on Saturday each grabbing a point that edges them close to earning promotion to top tier football next season.

Both teams are tied at the top on 65 points but Mombasa United are placed second due to an inferior goal difference.

Mombasa United head coach Peter Okidi who was recently appointed as the club’s gaffer is hopeful of leading the team to premier league.

‘’I want to promise Mombasa United fans that we will finish top of the standings at the end of the season’’, an exuberant Okidi remarked adding: ‘’Our target is to pick maximum points in our next match we had clear cut chances but we did not take them. Migori were tactical in the second half and really slowed the match,that’s how they were able to escape’’.

Mombasa United’s forward and former Shabana Fc player Nehemiah Onchiri remained confident that despite the draw the club was capable of punching the premier league ticket.

‘’ It was a derby between number 1 and number 2, nothing’s gone wrong we are now focusing on the forthcoming matches to win them and seal our place in the top flight’’Onchiri said.

Migori Youth head coach Sammy Owano was upbeat that his team is capable of completing the job.

‘’We got the chances as well as Mombasa United we will keep working on being clinical so that even if we get one chance we convert it’’, Owano remarked.

Migori Youth forward and NSL leading joint top scorer Syphus Otieno vowed to keep the top scorers boot at the end of the season taking pride in his efforts that have helped the club stay top of the charts.

‘’This is my first season in NSL after sitting out for a whole year due to an injury.I want to thank my team mates for helping me be among the top scorers in the league.Am motivated that this will be my first time to help a team gain promotion to the top tier’’,Syphus remarked.

Equity Bank who defeated former premier league side Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal moved to third position five points adrift of leaders.

The third position is the final promotion slot and is also being eyed by 3K FC and MOFA who are fourth and fifth positions with 59 and and 57 points respectively.

At the bottom of the log the relegation battle has a total of four teams in the mix. Vihiga United appear destined for third tier action lest they produce a miracle in their remaining 9 games.They lie 20th with 20 points.

Mwatate United, MCF FC and Kabati Youth are placed 19th-17th respectively with 24 points and 28 points respectively.