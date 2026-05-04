FootballSports

Cheche names Junior Starlets squad ahead of second round clash against Uganda

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

National women under 17 women’s soccer team, Junior Starlets, head coach Mildred Cheche has  named the provisional squad ahead of the second round,FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier  against Uganda .

The squad is scheduled to enter a residential training camp this Wednesday to begin intensive preparations for the trip to Kampala.

Coach Mildred has maintained largely the squad that did get past Namibia 7-1 on aggregate.

The squad features goalkeepers: Vallary Achieng, Wekhomba Martha, Mishel Ng’ono, defenders: Pauline Namisi, Daisy Adongo, Sheila Atieno, Rose Nangila Wanyonyi,

The midfield has : Bevarline Awuor, Lindey Weey Atieno, Brenda Awuor, and forwards: Patience Waithira, Brenda Achieng, Martha Musimbi and Emily Adhiambo among others.

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The two-legged clash against Uganda will begin on the 22nd of this month at FUFA Stadium, Kadiba, before the return leg in Nairobi on the 30th at Nyayo National Stadium.

The aggregate winner  will advance to the third round with the matches set to be played in July.

Provisional Squad

Goal Keepers

Vallary Achieng, Wekhomba Martha, Mishel Ng’ono

Defenders

Pauline Namisi, Daisy Adongo, Sheila Atieno, Rose Nangila Wanyonyi, Grace Mumo, Idah Mobutu, Florence Mboya, Jael Nanjala , Valary Achieng

Midfielders

Bevarline Awuor, Lindey Weey Atieno, Brenda Awuor, Gaudencia Maloba, Fleviah Khatenje, Tabitha Wambui, Mwanakombo Bakari, Beryl Awuor, Grace Wangari

Forwards

Patience Waithira, Brenda Achieng, Martha Musimbi, Emily Adhiambo, Khadija Furaha, Boke Faith, Ivy Atieno, Rochelle Faith, Elizabeth Alizeba

 

 

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