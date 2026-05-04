AthleticsSports

Nandi County accords Sawe heroic welcome after record setting fete in London

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

World men’s marathon record holder Sabastian Sawe, who made history by running a sub-two-hour marathon in London, has been celebrated in Nandi County during a high-profile homecoming attended by government officials, sports stakeholders and residents.

The athlete received a hero’s welcome, with the event highlighting his landmark achievement and its significance to Kenyan athletics.

‘’I encourage all the athletes to keep training hard and I believe that if they keep doing so they will get to where they want to and they uphold discipline’’ the soft spoken Sawe remarked.

‘’I am very pleased that the govt.is building anew stadium however help us maintain this roads’’avvered Claudio Bardelli the athkletes manager

Nandi County governor Stephen Sang celebrated Sawe for re-writing the history of marathon running.

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‘’You have shifted the limits of human endurance.You have placed your name in the history and you have lifted the pride of our County,Country and the continent as well as the humanity.You are standing in it,you are training in the county that has produced World beaters’’Sang noted

Speaking during the ceremony, stakeholders called on both national and county governments to invest more in sports infrastructure to nurture emerging talent.

In recognition of his achievement, Sawe was awarded a low-cost housing unit and livestock by the Nandi County government as part of its incentive package for outstanding sporting performance.

Sawe expressed gratitude for the honour, saying it would motivate him and fellow athletes to continue breaking records and upholding Kenya’s strong reputation in global athletics.

 

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