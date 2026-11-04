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Oburu urges political tolerance, dialogue for national unity

Oburu says leaders must put national interests ahead of partisan considerations as Wetang’ula and Kingi lead MPs and Senators in a visit to his Nairobi home.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
From left: National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, ODM leader Oburu Oginga and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. Photo/courtesy

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has urged political leaders to embrace dialogue, tolerance, and consensus-building to promote national unity and development.

Oburu stated that leaders have a collective responsibility to bridge political differences and prioritise the country’s interests. He warned that national progress requires sustained engagement and a shared commitment to addressing issues affecting Kenyans.

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“True leadership demands that we continuously seek common ground, foster political tolerance, and put the interests of Kenya first. Dialogue remains our most potent tool for national healing and progress,” Oburu said.

The ODM leader spoke after receiving a delegation of parliamentary leaders, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, at his Nairobi residence, where he has been recuperating since his discharge from hospital.

Oburu noted that their discussions extended beyond personal relations to address broader national concerns, particularly unity, peace, and social cohesion.

“As leaders, we bear a collective responsibility to rise above partisan divides and build bridges that connect our people,” he said.

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The visit brought together leaders from both Houses of Parliament, with Wetang’ula describing Oburu as an important figure in Kenya’s political landscape and expressing confidence in his continued recovery.

“True to his jovial nature, Hon. Oburu kept us entertained with his usual jokes and humour. He expressed confidence that he would soon return to active duty, even as he acknowledged that his illness had temporarily slowed him down politically,” Wetang’ula said.

The National Assembly Speaker encouraged Oburu to prioritise his health and allow himself sufficient time to recover before resuming his political activities. He also commended his courage and positive attitude during his recovery.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said legislators were encouraged by Oburu’s progress since his discharge from hospital, assuring him of their goodwill and solidarity.

Kingi noted that Oburu’s absence had been felt in the Senate, particularly due to his contributions to parliamentary proceedings, political insights, and counsel on national issues.

“As the Senate, we deeply miss Dr. Oburu’s valuable contributions to the proceedings of the House, his wise counsel, and his insights on matters of national politics,” Kingi said.

He expressed hope that the ODM leader would make a full recovery and return to his legislative duties and wider political engagements, describing his experience and voice as important to national leadership.

Oburu thanked the parliamentary leadership for the visit and their encouragement, reaffirming his commitment to a united, peaceful, and prosperous Kenya.

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