County NewsNEWS

EACC freezes land, six vehicles in Ksh111.5M Embu MCA recovery case

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Headquarters at Integrity Centre. Photo/EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained court orders preserving a parcel of land and six motor vehicles linked to a Ksh111.5 million recovery case against Peter Muriithi Nyaga, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Mbeti North Ward in Embu County.

In a ruling delivered on October 29, 2026, Justice Biomdo granted the Commission’s orders, restraining the MCA from selling, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with the properties pending the hearing and determination of the recovery suit.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The Commission filed the suit on August 28, 2026, against Peter Muriithi Nyaga and six companies associated with him: Truco Enterprises Ltd, Peanco Ltd, Njewaco Ltd, Hasoco Ltd, Hiwco Ltd and Isaac & Timothy Company Ltd.

EACC is seeking to recover Ksh111,577,188.75 irregularly acquired from the Embu County Government and paid to five of the companies through business transactions with the County Government.

Investigations by the Commission established that Nyaga traded with the Embu County Government in conflict of interest through companies he had interest, namely Truco Enterprises Ltd, Peanco Ltd, Njewaco Ltd, Hasoco Ltd and Hiwco Ltd.

The Commission further established that part of the funds was used to acquire land parcel number Mbeti/Kiamuringa/49, registered in the name of Isaac & Timothy Company Ltd, as well as six motor vehicles: KDD 932H, KDC 857D, KDL 451F, KCQ 172W, KHMA 624H and ZF-9309.

Sunny, dry weather to prevail even as El Nino conditions persist in Pacific Ocean
CJ Koome among JSC officers summoned by Ombudsman
Report reveals more conspiracies behind U.S. “Volt Typhoon” misinformation campaign
KISIP to upgrade three informal settlements within Kiambu

The Court directed the Land Registrar and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to place restrictions on the properties to prevent their transfer, leasing or encumbrance.

Second Russia–Africa Summit an important dialogue platform
Housing projects take root in Kiambu County
Uhuru hails progress made in Ethiopia-Tigray peace deal
Kenya successfully implements PrEP program with 64pc uptake
Millions of young women suffer at the hands of their intimate partners: WHO
Share This Article
Previous Article Government launches NYOTA AGPO Digital Training for 600,000 entrepreneurs
Next Article Kenyans pay more bribes to meet tax officials, get utility services report shows 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Oburu urges political tolerance, dialogue for national unity
Local News NEWS
Kenyans pay more bribes to meet tax officials, get utility services report shows 
Business Local Business
Government launches NYOTA AGPO Digital Training for 600,000 entrepreneurs
Business Economy
Police inspector charged with murder of Dr. Victoria Mutuse
More

You May also Like

County News

KNUT’s decision to boycott strike gave KUPPET chance to prove its influence, officials say

EnvironmentHealth

Govt steps up shift from traditional fuels to clean cooking by 2028

Local NewsNEWS

President William Ruto assents to key three Bills

County NewsNEWS

Kenya’s wine industry reaches global stage with ASI contest entry

Show More