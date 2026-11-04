EACC freezes land, six vehicles in Ksh111.5M Embu MCA recovery case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained court orders preserving a parcel of land and six motor vehicles linked to a Ksh111.5 million recovery case against Peter Muriithi Nyaga, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Mbeti North Ward in Embu County.

In a ruling delivered on October 29, 2026, Justice Biomdo granted the Commission’s orders, restraining the MCA from selling, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with the properties pending the hearing and determination of the recovery suit.

The Commission filed the suit on August 28, 2026, against Peter Muriithi Nyaga and six companies associated with him: Truco Enterprises Ltd, Peanco Ltd, Njewaco Ltd, Hasoco Ltd, Hiwco Ltd and Isaac & Timothy Company Ltd.

EACC is seeking to recover Ksh111,577,188.75 irregularly acquired from the Embu County Government and paid to five of the companies through business transactions with the County Government.

Investigations by the Commission established that Nyaga traded with the Embu County Government in conflict of interest through companies he had interest, namely Truco Enterprises Ltd, Peanco Ltd, Njewaco Ltd, Hasoco Ltd and Hiwco Ltd.

The Commission further established that part of the funds was used to acquire land parcel number Mbeti/Kiamuringa/49, registered in the name of Isaac & Timothy Company Ltd, as well as six motor vehicles: KDD 932H, KDC 857D, KDL 451F, KCQ 172W, KHMA 624H and ZF-9309.

The Court directed the Land Registrar and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to place restrictions on the properties to prevent their transfer, leasing or encumbrance.