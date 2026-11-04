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Police inspector charged with murder of Dr. Victoria Mutuse

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Wednesday charged Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang with the murder of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Sang appeared before the Milimani High Court where he was arraigned before Justice Alexander Muteti and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

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According to the particulars of the charge, Dr. Mutiso was shot at approximately 9.30 a.m. along Mawensi Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The prosecution alleges that Sang, jointly with other persons who are yet to be arraigned, unlawfully caused her death.

Following the plea-taking, the prosecution, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Victor Owiti, informed the court that the DPP would oppose the accused person’s release on bail.

The prosecution indicated that it would file an affidavit setting out the grounds for opposing bail. Sang was remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending further directions on his bail application.

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The matter will be mentioned on 30th November 2026.

Sang, who was arrested in Eldoret, becomes the fifth person to be charged in connection with Dr. Mutiso’s murder.

The other accused persons are Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her two children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, alongside Police Constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.

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