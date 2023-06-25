Ogier reclaims WRC Safari Rally tittle

In just five starts this season, the Frenchman has won three times.

Sebastien Ogier of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team is the 2023 WRC Safari Rally champion after reclaiming the title from last year’s winner, Kalle Rovanperra.

In just five starts this season, the Frenchman has won three times. He defeated Rovanperä of the GR Yaris team on African soil despite some nervousness in the final laps.

Takamoto Katsuta finished fourth overall to clinch a Toyota clean sweep, with Elfyn Evans taking the last podium spot.

“Unbelievable! Look at that! Even on the Power Stage, I got a stone on the windscreen! We had a lot of issues to face, but it could have been a more comfortable rally for us in terms of pace. A lot of misfortune, but we brought it home, said an elated Ogier.

The Frenchman’s victory was his second after bagging bragging rights in 2021 after dominating the majority of the stages in this year’s championship to see off his challengers.

Ogier claimed victory in seven of the 19 stages in this year’s edition.

Despite finishing 2nd in Kenya, Rovanperra still leads the standings after 7 rounds with 139 points, followed by Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville with 102 points, while Elfyn Evans lies 3rd on 98 points, 1 point ahead of Ogier.

President William Ruto presided over the award ceremony at the Wolf Power stage, accompanied by the deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua,and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.