Police in Turbo arrest man suspected of beheading female lover

Police have arrested a man suspected of beheading his lover in Turbo, Uasin Gishu.

According to a report by the National Police Service (NPS), the head was recovered in Sosian River after missing for two weeks.

“On 24/06/2023 at 18.40 hrs, Police in Turbo, Uasin Gishu recovered a head believed to be that of Sheila Jepkemboi who was beheaded by her lover one Eliud Kipchoge in a suspected love triangle,” said NPS

The suspect Eliud Kipchoge is currently in police custody while the head was moved to Kimbilio Funeral Home morgue, awaiting further action for identification and autopsy.

The headless body which was earlier recovered on the 13th June, 2023 is still lying at same hospital morgue after the family members refused to hold burial rites without the head in line with the local traditions.