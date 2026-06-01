Over 800,000 people registered under SHA in North Eastern

Since the inception of the Social Health Authority (SHA), more than 800,000 people have been registered in three North Eastern counties.

Speaking during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebration in Wajir, President William Ruto said the enrolment of persons in Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera counties into SHA represented one of the most significant expansions of healthcare inclusion since independence.

The President added that the authority has so far paid Ksh 8.1 billion in claims to hospitals for services provided in the three counties, demonstrating the transformative impact of this reform on access to quality healthcare.

On youth, President Ruto said the Government is investing KSh38.5 billion in affordable housing across the three counties, creating job opportunities for thousands of youth while stimulating local economic growth.

“Our message to the youth of Northern Kenya is simple: Your future will not be defined by your geography. It will be defined by your talent, your skills, and your determination,” he said.