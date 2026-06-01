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Kenya urges stronger Africa–Korea cooperation in technology, growth

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Kenya has called for stronger Africa-Korea collaboration to advance shared prosperity, sustainable growth and joint responses to emerging global challenges.

Speaking at the Korea–Africa Ministers’ Meeting in Seoul, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that deeper partnerships between Africa and the Korea is key to accelerating development, in areas such as technology transfer, skills development and industrialisation.

PCS Mudavadi highlighted the role of institutions such as the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Korea Exim Bank in supporting Kenya’s economic transformation, technology transfer, skills development and private sector growth.

“Africa and Korea must continue strengthening partnerships that advance shared prosperity, sustainable growth and joint responses to emerging global challenges,’ Mudavadi noted.

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He spoke as he presented Kenya’s development priorities noting that Korea’s continued investment in projects such as Konza Technopolis and the newly commissioned Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST) reflects the growing strength of Kenya–Korea cooperation in technology, innovation and industrialisation.

“These partnerships continue to position Kenya as a regional hub for value addition, innovation and sustainable economic growth,” Mudavadi noted.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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