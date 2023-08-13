Golf: Olaf Grothey bags Nyali Leg on NCBA series

Home player Olaf Grothey emerged victorious of the 11th l;eg of the NCBA golf series at Nyali Golf Club. Grothey, playing off handicap 3, carded an impressive round of 72 gross to claim overall title of the tournament played at the par 71 golf course and attracted over 180 golfers including 6 juniors.

He finished the day four points better than fellow club mate, Mohdhar Abubakar, playing off handicap 6, who carded a round of 76 gross to claims the winner’s position in the men’s category ahead of handicap 10 Jimmy Kingori who ended the round with 77 gross.

The margins were close as well in the ladies’ category which was won by Mary Kandu after she carded 82 gross, beating Truphena Oyaro on countback.

Among the juniors, Alyssa Jamal, managed an impressive score of 78 gross to claim the juniors title.Following their triumph, the six top golfers became the latest addition to the list of players who have booked their slots to play in the tournament’s finals set for December this year at Sigona Golf Club.

In other categories, Mughal Akram and Pauline Gichara won the Longest Drive challenge among the men and ladies, respectively.

At the same time, Rose Njogu claimed the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Ag. Group Director, Global Markets, Raphael Agung said the Series has helped create an engagement and interaction platform for the bank.

“Today, we are particularly impressed by the remarkable turnout of 180 golfers, including the impressive participation of 6 juniors. We are genuinely proud to provide this platform, allowing golfers to not only exhibit their exceptional talents but also to forge lasting connections and memories,”.

As of now, 48 golfers, including 11 juniors, have secured their slots to participate in the grand finale.

Attention now shifts to the Kitale Golf Club for the 12th event in the Series Calendar to be held next week, August 19.