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Parliamentary committee faults KPA, KMFRI over low hiring of persons with disabilities

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

A parliamentary committee has raised concern over the low number of persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) employed at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI).

The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities that is chaired by Adan Haji (Mandera West) noted the two institutions have invested in disability-friendly facilities, but the number of PLWDs employed remains low.

The concerns came to light when the the Committee conducted inspections at the two institutions.

The team assessed compliance with laws supporting persons with disabilities.

At KPA, MPs praised the management for installing disability-friendly facilities. These included ramps, lifts, toilets and parking spaces.

However, KPA officials told the committee that only 173 out of 5,844 employees are persons with disabilities.

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This represents three per cent of the workforce.

Haji said the law requires at least five per cent of employees to be persons with disabilities.

“KPA is one of the oldest government institutions and should have surpassed this target,” he said.

He questioned why the institution invested in disability-friendly facilities without hiring enough beneficiaries.

“Why invest in facilities for PLWDs if you are not employing them?” he asked.

Committee members Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town) , Fredrick Ikana (Shinyalu), Oku Kaunya (Teso North ), Marubu Muthoni (Lamu County) and George Koimburi (Juja) also criticised KPA for failing to meet the legal requirement.

The same concerns were raised during a visit to KMFRI.

KMFRI officials told the committee that persons with disabilities make up only 3.7 per cent of the workforce.

Haji said the institution had failed to comply with constitutional provisions on equal opportunities.

“Sixteen years after the Constitution was promulgated, KMFRI has still not complied with the law,” he said.

Ikana dismissed claims that qualified persons with disabilities do not apply for jobs.

He said many qualified PLWDs remain unemployed despite applying for vacancies.

KMFRI Director of Social Economics Jacob Ochiewo defended the institution.

He said the number of employees living with disabilities had increased from one per cent to 3.7 per cent in recent years.

Haji said the committee carried out the inspections to verify information submitted earlier by the institutions.

“Seeing is believing. That is why we came on the ground to confirm what the institution presented during our meetings,” he said.

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