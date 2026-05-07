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Government to turn Kiganjo into police university

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

‎The government has unveiled plans to transform the National Police Training College Kiganjo in Nyeri into a fully-fledged police university as part of efforts to modernise the country’s security sector.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the institution will in future offer degree programmes to police officers to better prepare them for emerging security threats. ‎

‎Speaking during the assessment of recruits undertaking their basic training course at the college, Murkomen said modern policing demands officers who are technologically empowered and capable of tackling crimes driven by changing trends and digital innovation.

He noted that criminals are increasingly exploiting technology to carry out illegal activities, forcing security agencies to adapt to the evolving landscape.

The Interior CS also challenged the recruits, most of whom are from the Gen Z generation, to take an active role in addressing challenges facing young people in the country.

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He said the young officers are uniquely positioned to engage with fellow youth while helping maintain law and order across the country.

Murkomen expressed confidence that upon graduation, the recruits will play a key role in combating crime, including dismantling criminal gangs and violent goons threatening public safety.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the National Police Service through enhanced training, professionalism and adoption of modern policing methods.

 

 

 

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