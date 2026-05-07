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EAC intensifies push for harmonised digital policies to boost regional trade

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs, Annette Ssemuwemba.

The East African Community (EAC) is ramping up efforts to integrate digital systems across member states in a bid to boost regional trade, lower business costs and improve access to online services.

Speaking on Thursday during a joint EAC and IGAD Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) regional media training workshop in Nairobi, EAC Deputy Secretary General for Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs Annette Ssemuwemba said the region was at a critical stage in its digital transformation journey.

“The East African Community stands at a very important moment in its development journey. Digital technology has transformed how we communicate, trade and deliver services,” she said.

Ssemuwemba noted that interoperable digital systems will enable businesses to access wider regional markets while improving efficiency in public service delivery.

“When digital systems work across borders, businesses can reach new markets. When citizens can access services online, productivity increases and costs reduce,” she said.

She said the EAC, working jointly with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and partner states through EARDIP, is prioritising expansion of cross-border digital infrastructure and harmonisation of policies to support the region’s growing digital economy.

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According to Ssemuwemba, the initiative seeks to strengthen broadband connectivity across borders, support digital trade, improve cybersecurity preparedness and promote aligned regional digital regulations.

She also called for stronger collaboration between governments, regional institutions, the private sector, development partners and the media to ensure digital technologies contribute to economic growth and improved livelihoods across Eastern Africa.

“The future of Africa should be collaborative. Together, governments, regional institutions, the private sector, development partners and the media can build a region where digital technologies drive growth, create opportunities and improve livelihoods for our citizens,” she said.

The Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) is a World Bank-financed programme aimed at advancing digital market integration in Eastern Africa through enhanced cross-border broadband connectivity, data sharing and digital trade.

The project is also expected to support regional economic integration by promoting a more inclusive and interconnected digital economy.

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