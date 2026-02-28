Local News

Ruto mourns Emurua Dikirr’s Ng’eno who died in helicopter crash

President describes Johana Ng'eno as focused and fearless, extends condolences to families of the victims of the tragedy

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
1 Min Read

President William Ruto conveyed his profound grief Saturday evening following confirmation that Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno was among six people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

In a statement released shortly after the tragedy, the President referred to Ng’eno as a friend and noted that the lawmaker was “a progressive and devoted servant of the people who worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Emurua Dikirr, Narok County.”

“He was focused, vocal, and fearless; a leader who stood firmly for justice and equity for all,” said the Head of State.

The President highlighted Ng’eno’s legacy of tangible progress and his unwavering commitment to promoting local talent, particularly in music.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County,” he stated.

Ng’eno and the other victims were traveling after attending an event in Endebes, Trans Nzoia County.

Ruto will win clean in 2027, says Mudavadi
KCPE, KPSEA exams enter second day
Kenyans will be served equally, says President Ruto
Pastor Dorcas launches tournament targeting reforming addicts
EXPLAINER: The budget making process
Police hunt for Nakuru Pastor wanted for stabbing his girlfriend
Specialised care facilities to be set up in two more counties
Clean Mobility: President Ruto to commission electric motorcycles
Court frees Ekeza Sacco founder David Gakuyo on Ksh10M cash bail
Share This Article
Previous Article MP Johana Ng’eno served three consecutive terms
Next Article KCAA initiates probe into crash that claimed six in Nandi
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KCAA initiates probe into crash that claimed six in Nandi
County News
MP Johana Ng’eno served three consecutive terms
Local News NEWS
Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno dies in Nandi plane crash
Local News NEWS
UDA, ODM talks anchored on national unity, say Ruto
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Kalonzo lauds Generation Z’s stance on Finance Bill

Pope Francis.
Local NewsNEWS

Pope Francis ‘alert’ after respiratory failure

Local NewsNEWS

We are deliberate in creating jobs, says President Ruto

Local News

PHOTOS: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed arrives in Kenya for State visit

Show More