Ruto mourns Emurua Dikirr’s Ng’eno who died in helicopter crash

President William Ruto conveyed his profound grief Saturday evening following confirmation that Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno was among six people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

In a statement released shortly after the tragedy, the President referred to Ng’eno as a friend and noted that the lawmaker was “a progressive and devoted servant of the people who worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Emurua Dikirr, Narok County.”

“He was focused, vocal, and fearless; a leader who stood firmly for justice and equity for all,” said the Head of State.

The President highlighted Ng’eno’s legacy of tangible progress and his unwavering commitment to promoting local talent, particularly in music.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County,” he stated.

Ng’eno and the other victims were traveling after attending an event in Endebes, Trans Nzoia County.