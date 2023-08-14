Pastor Dorcas launches boy child rehabilitation camp

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has launched a wellness and rehabilitation boy child camp at the Jamhuri Show Ground Nairobi County.

The launch follows a successful screening of the addicts in various parts of Nairobi who voluntarily agreed to be rehabilitated.

Some of the addicts with severe cases have been taken to a rehabilitation Centre in Limuru while those with less severe cases will camp at the Jamhuri Grounds for one month while receiving treatment.

Speaking during the launch Pastor Dorcas called on the society to embrace the addicts and treat them as part of the society.

The program is in line with her boy child rehabilitation agenda. The first cohort of rehabilitated young men who have been undergoing rehabilitation in Timau, Meru County under her office is set to graduate in a few weeks.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga who was also present at the Jamhuri grounds promised to place some of the reformed men in the ongoing housing program.

Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, MPs Esther Passaris,Beatrice Elachi and Phelix Odiwour aka Jalang’o pledged to support the program.

