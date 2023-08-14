CAF A refresher course attracts 25

The Confederation of African Football, CAF- A coaching course has enlisted a total of 25 coaches who will be updating their coaching skills during the course that began Monday at Kenya Institute of Special Education, KISE, Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation, FKF President Nick Mwendwa said the course will do great deal in bridging the knowledge gaps and accorded the coaches pedigree on the continent.

“Today, the CAF A refresher course is in progress – a testament to our commitment to ensuring that they are acknowledged as certified CAF A coaches, ” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

‘’These are the guys we need to make our players great. As we go forward we will require every club in premier league to have a Caf A certified coach. This is important because these are the crop of coaches who determines our football philosophy who determine how we play and determine the technical qualities of players who play for the national team’’, Mwendwa added.

So far there are a total of 6,000 coaches in the country who have attained CAF A-D certification.

‘We want to make sure that we have 10,000 coaches in the country and at least 200 at the highest level so that clubs can choose from this pool of coaches’ Mwendwa said.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano, one of the coaches attending the training was ecstatic on the importance of level A training which is being held for the first time in nine years.

“For years, since 2014, we’ve been awaiting this chance, and the federation’s effort in bringing us this course is truly commendable. This enables us to refine and elevate our coaching skills, aligning them with the modern trends in football.”

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulei said the impact of the rolling out of coaching courses has been felt in lower tier.

‘In terms of impact it has been seen in Division One and NSL as well as the Premier League .A lot of players now understand the game because they are being trained by trained coaches. Technical ability has been Kenya’s major undoing now this programme from FIFA that starts just at five years I think that’s the big solution for Kenyan football.The technical part is something that you learn at a tender age’’.Mulee reasoned.

After the conclusion of the training another group of 25 is expected to be trained as well which will increase the number of CAF A certified coaches in the country to 50.