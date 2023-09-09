Pastor Dorcas Rigathi awarded for her work with the vulnerable

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Friday night received an award during the Africa Public Sector Awards and Conference Awards (APSCA) 2023 at a Nairobi hotel.

She received the ‘Outstanding Catalyst in Vulnerable Empowerment Award’ following her work with the boy child, widows and orphans, and people with disabilities in Kenya.

The organisers of the ceremony, led by the Founder and CEO of Instinct Wave Akin Naphtal of APSCA applauded Pastor Dorcas for continued efforts towards empowering the boy child, making it a conversation in the nation.

The awards recognized individuals, departments and ministries in public service that have worked selflessly for the betterment of society, as another climax to the Africa Climate Summit 2023.

The awardees were from different African countries, and included Ghana Library Authority (Most Promising Public Sector Agency of the Year), and Kenya Revenue Authority (Public Sector Brand of the Year), among others.

Pastor Dorcas appreciated her family, and especially her husband for the constant support and encouragement in her work.

“I appreciate my husband, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, for 35 years who has always been supportive because I would not have made it, even to those drug dens without his encouragement and support; together with my boy children,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She also appreciated all the partners and individuals who had stepped forward to give back to the vulnerable in their different situations.

As Patron of the Special Olympics Kenya, Pastor Dorcas took time to support the team in Berlin, which comprised those who are specially-abled.

“I also cannot take this award and say it’s mine, the work you’ve seen is collaboration of many partners and people who have believed in my vision and have worked hand in hand; including ministries and government departments.

Many times when you hear stories about the public sector, you only hear the negative but we have public servants who dedicate their time to make sure the world runs better,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She pledged to go on with the fight for the boy child.

We are not stopping, this is not an epidemic. It is a pandemic. It is across Africa, and across the world. And I have said this time and again, once you mitigate the issues of a boy child, you have mitigated the issues of a girl child. The boy child is the seed carrier, and if a society has to exist the boy child must be protected,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Cabinet Secretary Environment Soipan Tuya who was present applauded Pastor Dorcas for her selfless work for the vulnerable.

“You are speaking to those who are dirty and disoriented, and giving them hope and we can see the transformation. I look forward to partnering with you and offering them an opportunity to join the greening movement, so they do not go back to where they came from in their integration back into society,” said CS Tuya.