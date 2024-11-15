The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) recently launched the #TembeaKenyaPhotoContest as part of its Magical Kenya campaign to showcase the country’s beauty and promote tourism during the festive season.

Running from November 6th to 24th, the contest invites both amateur and professional photographers to capture Kenya’s landscapes, wildlife, cultural heritage, and urban scenes.

Participants can submit their entries across eight categories: Hidden Gems, Wildlife, Cultural Heritage, Landscapes, People, Adventure, Urban Vibes, and Sustainability.

The contest aims to inspire pride among Kenyans and boost local tourism by highlighting the country’s diverse attractions.

The best entries will be featured on KTB’s platforms, with prizes awarded for top submissions.

The grand prize winner will receive Kshs. 150,000, while second and third place winners will receive Kshs. 70,000 and Kshs. 30,000 respectively.

Daily prizes are also being given throughout the contest period to recognize outstanding submissions.

Participants must adhere to the contest guidelines, submitting original, minimally edited photos with captions that reflect the spirit of Kenya.

Over the last few days, Kenyans have taken to social media to share photographs of beautiful places, people and culture.

Participants can share their photographs on KTB’s various social media platforms and caption them using #magicalkenya, #tembeakenya, and #tembeakenyaphotocontest while also including the relevant category.